Indonesia's Mt. Merapi erupts, shoots tall ash plume

Mount Merapi on Indonesian island of Java spewed ash columns up to 2,000 meters into the air Thursday.

The eruption prompted cold lava flooding.

The volatile volcano's status remained at just one notch above normal despite the eruption, according to the Geological Disaster Research and Development Center.

There was no immediate danger to surrounding areas, the center said.

One of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, Merapi Volcano has been erupting for centuries. According to NASA, Merapi's biggest risk is the high level of silica in the lava composition. The lava flow that can spread over a very wide area can threaten many people. When the volcano last erupted on May 11, atmospheric ash and smoke spread, and forced evacuations began around the volcano. Currently, around 24 million people live in the area affected by the volcano.

The 2,968-meter high Merapi's last deadly eruption was in 2010 when more than 340 people were killed and over 60,000 more were displaced. It is one of the roughly 127 active volcanoes that dot the Indonesian archipelago.

Nearly 800 people have been killed by volcano eruptions in Indonesia in the last decade.