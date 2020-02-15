Hiding coronavirus may be punishable by death, China court says

Intentionally hiding or misreporting symptoms related to the novel coronavirus constitutes a criminal offense that could incur a death penalty, according to a notice issued by the Chinese court.

Concealing one's travel history could also constitute a crime, the notice issued Saturday said.

Any resident responsible for causing the virus COVID-19 to spread further can be charged with the crime of endangering public safety by dangerous means, the official Beijing Daily newspaper said.

"In extreme cases," the Beijing Daily said, adding that violators "could be sentenced to 10 years fixed imprisonment, life imprisonment, or death."

China's National Health Commission on Saturday also introduced prohibitions against anyone with a cough, fever, or any other sickness from traveling by road, rail, or aviation.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected some 66,000 people globally, and killed more than 1,500 people.