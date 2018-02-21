Otokar wins 98.3m euro bus bid in Bucharest

Otokar announced that together with their subsidiary Otokar Europe SAS they won the auction for the purchase of 400 buses worth about 98.3 million euros opened by the Bucharest Municipality in Romania.

In Otokar's statement to the Public Disclosure Platform, it was recalled that bids for the purchase of a total of 400 buses opened by the Bucharest Municipality in Romania were submitted on Nov. 10, 2017 together with Otokar Europe SAS, in which the company has a 100 percent share.

Accordingly, when the contract is signed with the Bucharest Municipality after the completion of the procedures and processes stipulated in the relevant legislation, the public will be informed, while the deliveries are expected to be completed in 2018 and 2019 in batches.