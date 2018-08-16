World Automotive Conference to convene in Istanbul for 5th time

The World Automotive Conference will bring together key players, manufacturers and suppliers from the sector for the fifth time in Istanbul this October.

This year's key themes include "Future of Manufacturing: Robotics & Digitalisation," "Intelligent Supply Chain & Logistics," "The Future 'Car': electric vehicles, autonomous & connected driving," "The Aftermarket: changing consumer preferences & the car-ownership question mark," and "The Future of Mobility: 5G & Smart Cities."

Aisin, Anadolu Isuzu, Autoliv, BASF, BMC, BNP Paribas, Borçelik, Borusan Lojistik, BP, Brisa Bridgestone, CMS, Continental, Daimler, EY, Facebook, Farplas, Garanti, Google, Groupe Renault, Hattat Holding, Hyundai, Karsan, Magna, MAN, Maxion, NIO, Otokar, Ricardo, Siemens, Temsa, Tofas, VMware, Volkswagen will be among this year's participants at the conference.

International experts from the sector will also hold panels as part of the conference program, in addition to presentations from international companies regarding their case studies and research.