BMW getting ready for 'worse options' in Brexit

BMW says its Mini and Rolls Royce factories in the U.K. will halt production for maintenance during the Brexit period next year to avoid any supply repercussions from the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

There will be a 4-week stoppage at the Mini plant from late March, when Britain officially exits the EU, and a two-week pause at the Rolls Royce factory.

BMW's chief salesman, Pieter Nota, says the German manufacturer is hoping for a smooth Brexit but adds "we are also getting prepared for worse options."

The factory halts are not expected to affect production targets. The halt at the Mini plant in Oxford is being moved forward from its usual summer slot.

Speaking Tuesday at the Paris auto show, Nota said that's meant to avoid any Brexit chaos and "to really make sure that during that period we don't have the need for, say, massive flows of goods."

Asked if BMW could move production out of the U.K. entirely, Nota said: "That is certainly not planned but of course the circumstances need to remain favorable."