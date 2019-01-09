Turkish firm manufactures first autorack for motor vehicle transportation

The Turkish Locomotive and Engine Company Inc. (TÜLOMSAŞ) has started manufacturing Turkey's first automotive rail cars, also known as autoracks.

Built in northwestern Turkey's Eskişehir, the autoracks have an enclosed, twin car design, to be used in the import, export and domestic transportation of motor vehicles, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, minibuses, panel vans and tractors, TÜLOMSAŞ officials said.

The enclosed design will protect motor vehicles from harsh weather conditions and external interference. Each autorack, able to carry 12 vehicles, including automobiles and light commercial vehicles, features an electric, manually operated mobile platform that is adjustable to different vehicle heights. With the use of a mobile platform, it can also carry vans, minibuses and tractors transport.

Usually, it takes 34 trucks to transport 200 vehicles; in comparison, a train assembly can ship the same number of vehicles with 17 autoracks. The Turkish autoracks have Technical Specification for Interoperability (TSI) certification, meaning it can also operate on the European railway network. This makes the product competitive in the world market, TÜLOMSAŞ officials said.