Bursa to be a main production site for next-gen Renault Clio

Turkey's automotive capital Bursa will be one of the main production sites for Turkey's next-generation Renault Clio, set to debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.

Turkish-French joint venture Oyak-Renault General Manager Antoine Aoun said, "We are focused on producing the most perfect, most beautiful vehicle."

In an interview with the Turkish daily, Habertürk, Aoun said that the new Clio will feature first and second level semiautomatic driving technology. He also offered some insight on the car's exterior design after test drives in late 2018.

Clio was first introduced in 1990 and it managed to sell up to 13 million units in over three decades. In March last year, Renault announced plans to move the production of its Clio models from France to its Oyak-Renault plant in Bursa. The company has maintained its title of largest producer of the automobile in Turkey since 1998.

The company has also maintained its lead in the sector with high production and export performance last year. Oyak-Renault hit an all-time high in 2018 by manufacturing 602,421 engines and closed the year with 336,888 automobiles. Besides, the carmaker produced 239,591 gearboxes and 708,670 chassis during the same period.

Last October, Oyak-Renault laid the foundation of its high-pressure aluminum injection molding plant in Bursa. The $115-million plant will produce aluminum engine blocks for the company's new generation hybrid vehicles.

The investment was made under the project-based incentive system, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last April.

The plant will contribute to employment and exports while reducing Turkey's current deficit of by $2.3 billion, according to Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

In June last year, Turkey's Oyak and French Renault Group signed an agreement to extend their partnership for another 27 years