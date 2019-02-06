Over 903,000 vehicles registered last year

Over 903,000 new and second-hand vehicles were registered last year, the country's statistics authority announced Tuesday.

The total for 2018 was down 27.6 percent year-on-year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The new registrations happened while over 256,000 registrations were withdrawn in January-December, making for a net rise in road motor vehicle registrations of nearly 647,000.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered reached nearly 22.9 million by the end of last year.

Automobiles accounted for the bulk of new registrations - 58 percent - while motorcycles accounted for 17.4 percent. Small trucks represented 14.3 percent.

In December 2018, the number of new vehicles registered in the country fell 45.5 percent on a yearly basis, reaching 56,112.