Auto sales drop to 119,500 in January-April

Turkey's overall auto sales market, including light trucks, in the January-April period, shrank 48 percent compared to the same period in 2018, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) reported on Friday.

The number of cars and light commercial vehicles sold in the country in the first four months of the year stood at 119,440, ODD said in a statement.

Passenger car sales also posted a decrease of 47.5 percent to total 93,228 between January and April. "In January-April 2019, the light commercial vehicle market shrank by 49.7 percent, in comparison to last year, to 26,212," the group said in a statement.