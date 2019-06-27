Turkey's TEMSA awarded 46.5M euro contract in Romania

Temsa, one of Turkey's leading bus and midibus manufacturers, has won a 46.5 million euro ($52.81 million) contract to deliver 326 LD 12 model vehicles to the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Temsa's LD 12 buses will be used for the transport of personnel from the Ministry of Internal Affairs throughout Romania, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The contract signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Bucharest with the participation of the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs General Secretary Bogdan Mihail Ivanescu, Temsa General Manager Hasan Yıldırım, Turkey's Ambassador to Bucharest Füsun Aramaz, Turkey's Commercial Counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest Hakkı Barutçu and other officials.

According to the statement, the company, which runs its production activities in Adana, has exported nearly 15,000 vehicles to 66 countries so far. Meanwhile, 326 units of LD12 SB model buses to be sent to Romania will serve the military, security and other security units.

Temsa General Manager Yıldırım emphasized the importance of exports for the growth figures of both the company and Turkey. "We will gradually deliver the 326 buses to Romania over two years. The buses will be produced in Adana," Yıldırım said. "I hope that this sale, which will contribute positively to our export figures, will also be beneficial for Temsa and the Turkish automotive industry."

Meanwhile, Temsa, a pioneer in electric and driverless bus technologies in Turkey, is currently running tests drives as it works to introduce electric public transport vehicles soon. It is also testing new storage and charging technologies.