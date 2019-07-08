Share of locally built cars in auto market on the rise

The share of imported automobiles in car sales in the Turkish market declined in the first half of this year, as the market share of locally produced brands grew compared to the same period last year, Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) data shows.

According to data compiled from the association's reports, Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle sales totaled 195,144 in the first half of this year, narrowing around 47 percent on a yearly basis. Some 353,348 vehicles were sold in the same period of 2018.

Passenger car sales also slipped 43.3 percent to 156,378 during the same period, while 275,870 units were sold in the first half of last year.

Of the 156,378 passenger cars sold in the January-June period this year, 68,193 were locally manufactured, while 88,185 were imported. Thus, the share of domestically produced automobiles in total sales increased to 43.6 percent, up from 33.56 percent for the same period last year, while the share of imported cars in total sales fell from 66.4 percent to 56.3 percent.

An ODD report shows that 38,766 light commercial vehicles were sold in the first six months of this year, nearly half of the total from the same period last year, when some 77,478 vehicles were sold. Of the light commercial vehicles sold, 20,616 were locally manufactured, while imported vehicles stood at 18,150. Renault topped the list among car manufactures in local sales, as 23,890 units of the 27,227 vehicles sold in the automobile market in the January-June period were manufactured in Turkey. In sales of locally produced automobiles, Renault was followed by Fiat with 23,677 units, Toyota with 10,061 units, Honda with 7,165 and Hyundai with 2,773 units.

In the same category in the first six months of last year, Renault sold 35,044 vehicles, followed by Fiat with 21,340, Toyota with slightly over 13,000, Honda with 11,055 and Hyundai with 9,104 automobiles. On the other hand, German carmaker Volkswagen led the way in imported car sales as it sold 15,046 units in the January-June period, followed by French Peugeot with 8,824 units sold.