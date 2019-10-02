Volkswagen opens $165M Turkey branch, eyes Manisa for factory

German automaker Volkswagen has officially established a Turkey branch with 943.5 million liras ($164.7 million) at its disposal, staking out western Manisa province as the site of its next production center.

According to an announcement in the Trade Registry Gazette published Wednesday, Volkswagen made its final decision to establish an operation in Turkey.

The company plans to carry out a wide range of production processes at its new plant, particularly the design, manufacture and assembly of automobiles, trucks and other vehicles, as well as their parts and components. The sale, import and export of these products will also be managed from the Manisa location.

Reports of Volkswagen's plans in Turkey began to emerge after VW CEO Herbert Diess paid a visit to Turkey in June and met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

At the beginning of this year, the automotive giant announced that it would build a new factory in Eastern Europe to manufacture the conventional engine (gasoline/diesel) versions of some of its major models, as it would produce electric vehicles in its German factories due to emission limitations in Europe. The German group also agreed with America's Ford to produce light commercial vehicles at Turkey's Ford Otosan plants.

Initially, there were five candidate countries for the new VW factory. The number eventually dropped to two, leaving only Turkey and Bulgaria on the table.

The German carmaker's new plant is expected to begin production in 2022.