Greece, Macedonia hope for end to chronic name dispute

Macedonia's deputy prime minister expressed optimism on Thursday over renewed efforts to resolve a decades-long dispute with neighboring Greece over the Balkan country's name that has kept it out of NATO.

Bujar Osmani, Macedonia's deputy prime minister in charge of European integration, told The Associated Press that both countries were committed to finding an "acceptable solution" to the 25-year disagreement.

Greece says its northern neighbor's name implies a territorial claim to its own adjoining province of Macedonia — home of Alexander the Great, one of the most famous ancient Greek rulers — and insists on calling it the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

A NATO member, Greece has blocked Macedonia's bid to join the alliance because of the name dispute. Athens is also angry at Macedonia's appropriation of ancient Macedonian history. Macedonia, which peacefully gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, counters that it covers a region that has been known as Macedonia for a long time.

Also Thursday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias held talks with Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki — in a hotel named Macedonia Palace.

Greece advocates a "composite name" solution, which would somehow qualify the word Macedonia. But that might cause a rift in Greece's left-led governing coalition, as the small right-wing junior coalition partner opposes any use of the word Macedonia.