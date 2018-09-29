Macedonia at crossroads with name change vote

Voters across the Balkan state of Macedonia will decide Sunday whether to rename their country North Macedonia, despite a widespread feeling that they have been pushed around by Greece. It is a loaded question for many in the nation of around 2.1 million, which has tussled with Greece for 27 years over its name and history.

Voter turnout in Sunday's referendum is critical, as the result will be valid only if more than 50 percent of Macedonia's 1.2 million registered voters participate. Polls indicate a "yes" vote would prevail, but turnout might fall short.

Western countries strongly back the deal, as Macedonia's NATO accession would limit Russian influence in the Balkans. A series of western officials, including Germany's chancellor, NATO's chief and the U.S. defense secretary, visited Skopje in recent weeks to lobby for strong voter turnout.

The president of Macedonia strongly urged voters Thursday to abstain from a weekend referendum on changing the country's name. President Gjorge Ivanov's comments at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, made hours before the end of campaigning for Sunday's vote, deepened a rift with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's ruling Social Democrats party, which denounced them as "destructive."

Ivanov, a conservative, said the proposed name change Zaev negotiated with the prime minister of Greece as part of a deal to end a decades-long dispute over the Macedonia name would be a "flagrant violation of sovereignty." "Do not persuade us to eat this poisonous fruit," he said, as reported by The Associated Press. "It is high time that the poisonous stem, together with its poisonous fruit, is removed."

Macedonia's Parliament has ratified the deal with Greece, although Ivanov refused to sign off on it. After the referendum, lawmakers must vote to amend the constitution to reflect the name change. After that, the last step to full implementation of the deal is its ratification by Greece's parliament, which is sharply divided on the issue.

The agreement has divided public opinion in Macedonia and Greece, with opponents saying it offers too much to the other side. Athens and Skopje reached a deal in June ending years of acrimony between the two countries over the name of the tiny Balkan state, but it has triggered a furious response from both sides.

Renaming Macedonia is a key element of a deal with neighboring Greece to end a decades-old dispute. However, Athens claims the name of Macedonia for its northern province, and has been accusing its neighbor of territorial aspirations towards the province and its legacy; for this reason, Greece has blocked Macedonia from joining NATO and promised to do the same in the European Union. Following the agreement in June, Greece lifted its NATO veto in July, but will ratify a membership treaty only if the name change is backed in the referendum and sealed with constitutional changes. NATO has invited Macedonia to begin accession talks with the alliance, but says it must first change its constitution and adopt the new name. The EU has also said it would set a date for Macedonian accession talks pending implementation of the deal.