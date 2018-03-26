Darüşşafaka advances to EuroCup Finals

Behind a record-breaking performance from Scottie Wilbekin, Darüşşafaka vaulted into the 7DAYS EuroCup Finals in emphatic fashion, completing a semifinals sweep by beating Bayern Munich 87-83 on the road in Game 2 of their best-of-three series. Wilbekin made 10 3-point shots on his way to 41 points, breaking the EuroCup all-time records in both categories for a non-overtime game. He also dished up five assists and made two steals for an index rating of 44, the third highest ever in a semifinal game.

Wilbekin got enough help from JaJuan Johnson, with 16 points, and Howard Sant-Roos, with 12, to take over the game after halftime, but his 10th triple from near half-court with 1 minute 32 seconds to play was needed to finally shut the door on Bayern.

The home team got 14 points from Reggie Redding, 13 each from Devin Booker and Vladimir Lucic, as well as 12 apiece from Danilo Barthel and Braydon Hobbs. But an advantage in several other statistical categories was not enough for Bayern to overcome Wilbekin making four more 3-pointers than the hosts by himself.

Barthel worked hard inside for six early points to send Bayern ahead 8-5. Redding and Booker struck from deep to stretch that difference to 16-8 before Wilbekin led a 0-7 run by Darüşşafaka to get within 16-15.

Maik Zirbes, Redding and Hobbs scored as Bayern's defense held Darüşşafaka to two free throws in more than four minutes to lead 22-17 after one quarter.

Triples by Vladimir Lucic and Hobbs kept Bayern a step ahead at 30-24 early in the second, but Wilbekin warmed up with his next pair of 3-pointers at 37-31. He added a 3-point play the hard way before assisting Furkan Aldemir and then burying his fourth triple for a 38-38 tie. Redding and Booker got baskets to finish the half and restore a 42-38 lead for Bayern.

Johnson opened the second half from deep to tie it up for Darüşşafaka before Sant-Roos downed a go-ahead layup at 44-46. Redding answered with a jumper but Wilbekin did him one better at 46-49. Barthel's dunk on the break got a lead back for Bayern but Wilbekin erased it with his seventh triple of the night at 50-52.

Barthel hustled to beat the shot clock with a put-back and tie again, but Johnson broke it from the baseline at the other end, and when Booker knotted it anew, Sant-Roos drilled from deep at 54-57.

While Bayern only got free throws, Wilbekin hit his eighth from deep and Sant-Roos scored twice to make it 58-64. Zirbes and Lucic cut the difference to 64-66 after 30 minutes. Kartal Özmızrak spotted Johnson for an alley-oop to open the final quarter and Wilbekin's free throws upped the difference to 64-70.

Hobbs scored to get Bayern closer and two scoreless minutes ensued before Lucic followed with a nifty reverse, cutting the difference to 69-70. Sant-Roos ended almost five scoreless minutes for Darüşşafaka with a free throw, but Stefan Jovic hit a jumper for a 71-71 tie.

Wilbekin had waited long enough and went well behind the arc to drill his ninth triple. Hobbs sent a no-look assist to Lucic for a reverse. Sant-Roos was perfect from the foul line and Jovic hit a layup before Özmızrak was left alone behind the arc to make it 75-79.

That's when Wilbekin asked for the ball to move out closer to the half court line and swish his 10th 3-point shot for a 75-82 lead with 1:30 to play. Redding struck back from deep but Wilbekin floated an alley-oop to Johonson. Hobbs hit Bayern's next shot from deep and Wilbekin responded with a baseline runner at 81-86 with 26 seconds left. Lucic got Bayern closer with a put-back and then Bayern sent Johnson to the line, where he hit one-of-two to end the game and the series with Darüşşafaka celebrating a historic win on the road in Munich.