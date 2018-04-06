EuroLeague normal season ends today with 3 matches

With eight playoff teams confirmed, THY EuroLeague's last Round 30 of the normal season closes today. In the first game, Olympiacos will host Zalgiris Kaunas - two teams with differing fortunes last week go head to head for a possible playoff matchup in Piraeus.

Olympiacos (19-10) suffered an overtime loss in Malaga, which leaves a third-place finish not yet secure, while Zalgiris (17-12) gained a morale-boosting home win over CSKA. The Lithuanian champion can still finish anywhere between fifth and eighth, so it has every incentive to claim another famous victory. In Spain, host Valencia Basket will take on Maccabi FOX.

Valencia (11-18) will seek to close out an injury-hit campaign on a high against a visiting Maccabi (13-16) team that will aim to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the playoffs.

In the other match to be held in Spain, Real Madrid will face Brose Bamberg. Madrid's (18-11) seeks to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs with a victory against a Brose (11-18) team winless on the road in its last 11 games. The visitors will have to find a way of slowing a Madrid offense that has exceeded 80 points in each of its last seven outings and averaged 85.2 points per game over the season - the second-highest in the competition.