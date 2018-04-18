Galatasaray women's basketball team crowned EuroCup champions for second time

Galatasaray women's basketball team was crowned EuroCup champions in Italy late Wednesday for the second time in the club's history.

Despite a 72-65 defeat to Italy's Reyer Venezia in the second leg of the final, the Istanbul heavyweights took the trophy home thanks to a stunning victory of 90-68 at home in the first match.

Davis Kaela and Petronyte Gintare finished with 21 points and 19 points respectively for Galatasaray.

Gintare also pulled down 13 rebounds.

The Lions won their first EuroCup in 2009, defeating Cras Basket Taranto 137-128 on aggregate.