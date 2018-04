Fenerbahçe Doğuş beat Spain's Baskonia 92-83 to advance to Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four for the fourth time on Thursday.

Reigning Euroleague champs Fenerbahçe Doğuş bagged the Euroleague Final Four ticket Thursday, finishing out a four-game series with a 3-1 record against Baskonia.

The away match at Baskonia's home court at Fernando Buesa Arena followed a surprise 88-83 defeat Tuesday against Baskonia.

The Euroleague Final Four will be held May 18-20 in the Serbian capital Belgrade.