4 Turkish youths enter 2018 NBA Draft

Four Turkish youngsters will take their chances in the upcoming NBA Draft 2018. The NBA's official list included: Berke Atar, Berkan Durmaz, Muhaymin Mustafa and Erxhan Osmani.

Berke Atar, born in 1999, and Erxhan Osmani, born in 1999, play for Bandirma Kırmızı in the Turkish basketball league's second division.

Berkan Durmaz, born in 1997, plays for TOFAŞ and Muhaymin Mustafa, born in 1999, plays for Anadolu Efes.

A total of 236 players - 181 players from colleges and post-graduate institutions and 55 international players - have filed as early entry candidates. Croatian sensation Luka Doncic of Real Madrid highlights this year's foreign players list after helping his team to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title.

He also became the youngest ever MVP in the Final Four. The draft takes place Thursday, June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.