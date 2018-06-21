Six teams to represent Turkey in European basketball competitions

A total of six teams will represent Turkey in the European basketball club competitions next season, EuroLeague announced Tuesday.

Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahçe and Darüşşafaka will play in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, while Galatasaray, TOFAŞ and Türk Telekom will participate in the 7DAYS EuroCup.

Darüşşafaka will become the third Turkish team in the Euroleague next season after winning the 7DAYS EuroCup title in the 2017-2018 season.

The announcement came after a recent EuroLeague Commercial Assets Shareholders Executive Board (ECA) meeting. The board revealed the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the 7DAYS EuroCup team lists for the 2018-2019 season.

It also reviewed the commercial strategy and agreed on the 2018-19 competition regulations.

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague teams for the 2018-2019 season are as follows:

Buducnost VOLI

FC Bayern Munich

Olympiacos

Panathinaikos Superfoods

Maccabi FOX

AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan

Zalgiris Kaunas

CSKA Moscow

Khimki Moscow Region

FC Barcelona Lassa

Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz

Real Madrid

Herbalife Gran Canaria

Anadolu Efes

Fenerbahçe

Darüşşafaka