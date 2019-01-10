Anadolu Efes beats Khimki Moscow in EuroLeague match

Turkey's Anadolu Efes beat Russia's Khimki Moscow 81-72 at home in Istanbul on Thursday at the start of Round of 18 of the 2018-19 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.

Vasilije Micic led Anadolu Efes to victory with 16 points and 8 assists.

Following the victory, Anadolu Efes maintained its grip of fourth place in the standings with 12 wins, 6 losses.

On Tuesday, Khimki Moscow defeated Fenerbahçe Beko in overtime, halting the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague leader's 12-game winning streak.

Last year's EuroLeague finalist Fenerbahçe Beko currently tops the league with 16 wins and two losses.

EuroLeague competitions bring Europe's top basketball clubs together.

Sixteen teams are competing this season -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian and two Greek teams, and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Turkey is represented in the tournament by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahçe Beko, and Darüşşafaka Tekfen.

The regular season will be played from Oct. 11, 2018, to April 5, 2019. The best 8 teams of 16 teams will advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will be played between April 16-30. The winners will advance to the Final Four.

The Final Four will be played between May 17-19 in single-elimination matchups.