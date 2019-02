Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Anadolu Efes 80-70 to clinch the Men's Turkish Cup on Sunday night.

The star of the match was Fenerbahçe's Luigi ''Gigi'' Datome, who scored 22 points.

Adrien Moerman was the leading scorer of the opposite side with 18 points.

Winning the semi-final match against Türk Telekom 73-65, Fenerbahce advanced to the final.

On the other hand, the runners-up Anadolu Efes managed to beat Beşiktaş Sompo Japan 78-70 in the semi-final to advance.