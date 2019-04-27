Anadolu Efes leaves Euroleague Final Four advance to Game 5 against Barcelona

Barcelona Lassa defeated Anadolu Efes 82-72 on Friday evening in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoffs to force a decisive Game 5.

Up 2-1 in the series, Istanbul's Anadolu Efes could not get the job done at Palau Blaugrana as they suffered a loss in Spain, despite finishing the first half with a two-point lead.

Four players scored double-digits for Barcelona, including Kyle Kuric with team-high 19 points.

For Anadolu Efes, Shane Larkin's 20 point performance was not enough to close out the series.

The final match of the series will be played on May 1 in Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Arena. The winner will be the opponent of another Turkish club from Istanbul, Fenerbahçe Beko.

Meanwhile, CSKA Moscow eliminated Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz to advance to Final Four, facing Real Madrid.