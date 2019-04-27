   
BASKETBALL
Anadolu Efes leaves Euroleague Final Four advance to Game 5 against Barcelona

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published 27.04.2019 12:25
Updated 27.04.2019 12:26
Anadolu Efes point guard Shane Larkin vies for the ball in Turkish Airlines Euroleague game against Barcelona Lassa at Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2019. (AA Photo)
Anadolu Efes point guard Shane Larkin vies for the ball in Turkish Airlines Euroleague game against Barcelona Lassa at Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2019. (AA Photo)

Barcelona Lassa defeated Anadolu Efes 82-72 on Friday evening in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoffs to force a decisive Game 5.

Up 2-1 in the series, Istanbul's Anadolu Efes could not get the job done at Palau Blaugrana as they suffered a loss in Spain, despite finishing the first half with a two-point lead.

Four players scored double-digits for Barcelona, including Kyle Kuric with team-high 19 points.

For Anadolu Efes, Shane Larkin's 20 point performance was not enough to close out the series.

The final match of the series will be played on May 1 in Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Arena. The winner will be the opponent of another Turkish club from Istanbul, Fenerbahçe Beko.

Meanwhile, CSKA Moscow eliminated Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz to advance to Final Four, facing Real Madrid.

