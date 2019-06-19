Fenerbahçe downs Anadolu Efes, forces Game 7 in Turkish league finals

Fenerbahçe Beko won against city rivals Anadolu Efes 85-69 on Wednesday to bring the Turkish basketball league finals series to 3-3, extending them to Game 7.

Istanbul-based basketball club's Serbian shooting guard Marko Guduric was man of the match against Anadolu Efes, scoring 21 points and 6 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Italian Nicolo Melli scored 14 points and took 5 rebounds.

Melli's teammate playmaker guard Kostas Sloukas scored 11 points and made 8 assists.

Ali Muhammed (Bobby Dixon) played with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Anadolu Efes were unable to avoid the away loss but their four players scored in double digits.

The top scorer of the visitors was Shane Larkin as the American point guard played with 16 points and 3 assists.

The other Anadolu Efes guards, Vasilije Micic and Krunoslav Simon scored 12 points each.

American forward Bryant Dunston tallied 11 points and 3 rebounds.

The first team to have four victories will win this season's Turkish basketball league title.

The final game of the series will be played at Anadolu Efes' home court Sinan Erdem Dome on Friday.