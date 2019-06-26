Basketball: Women's team aims for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Turkish women's basketball team has set it sights on qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019. "Our aim is to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It will be a difficult process in the EuroBasket tournament from the first to the last match," team member Bahar Çağlar told Anadolu Agency (AA) Tuesday.

"l believe we will have a synergy with the new players on our national team." FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019 will be held in Latvia and Serbia from June 27 to July 7. Sixteen teams will compete in the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019. Latvia and Serbia are qualified directly as the league's hosts. The top six teams in the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019 will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.