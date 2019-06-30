   
BASKETBALL
CATEGORIES

Fenerbahçe forward Nicolo Melli headed to NBA: report

DAILY SABAH WITH AA
ISTANBUL
Published 30.06.2019 22:05
emAA Photo/em
AA Photo
Related Articles

Istanbul-based basketball giants Fenerbahçe Beko's forward Nicolo Melli is on the verge of a move to NBA, an NBA insider said on social media on Sunday.

"EuroLeague power forward Nicolo Melli is finalizing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Melli, 28, was the top scorer in the EuroLeague Finals for Fenerbahçe last season," Adrian Wojnarowski said in a Twitter post on Sunday to reveal the Italian player's next club.

The two-year contract with the Pelicans would reportedly pay him $8 million.

Regarded as one of the integral players for Fenerbahçe Beko, Melli joined the Istanbul club in 2017 summer to play alongside his fellow citizen Luigi Datome.

In 2018-19 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season, Melli had 30 appearances, where he averaged 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assist. He had a 79.1% free throw average as well.

In a two-year spell at Fenerbahçe, Melli won the Turkish Super Lig title in 2018.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Basketball Ergin Ataman shies away from mentioning the name of Fenerbahçe Beko,...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS