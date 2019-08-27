Turkey ready for glory at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Turkey's national basketball team is looking to shine at the upcoming 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

"The players will give it their best shot," said Turkish NBA star Cedi Osman yesterday. "I feel confident, l know the high expectations on me. l am getting ready for the tournament," he added.

Three NBA players – Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova and Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz – are part of Turkey's 26-member national squad.

The World Cup will be held in China between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15. "We are in a tough group. We will try to play our best game," said Osman.

Turkey will face the U.S., the Czech Republic and Japan in Group E. "Everything is right on track and the team spirit is high," the 24-year-old forward said.