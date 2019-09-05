Turkey fails to advance at Basketball World Cup after Czechia loss

Turkey's basketball team Thursday lost to Czech Republic at the World Cup, a second straight loss that means it failed to advance to the second round. The team also lost in overtime to the U.S. on Tuesday.

Czechia defeated Turkey 91-76 in a Group E game at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center.

Cedi Osman of Cleveland Cavaliers led Turkey with 24 points, while Philadelphia 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz added 16.

Czech team's Vojtech Hruban scored 18 points, Ondrej Balvin finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Turkish team now plays in the also-ran consolation round, battling to finish between 17th and 32nd in the 32-team tournament.

On Tuesday, Turkey was within a hair of one of the biggest wins in its basketball history, but gave the game away to the tournament favorite the U.S. in overtime after missing four consecutive free throws.