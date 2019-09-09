Italy out of FIBA World Cup despite Puerto Rico win

Italy barely toppled Puerto Rico in its 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup second-round match Sunday but the European team couldn't earn a quarterfinals ticket.

European basketball powerhouse Italy won against Puerto Rico 94-89 in the Group J game. Puerto Rico led the first two quarters 46-26, having a comfortable lead before the third. But Italy staged a comeback in the fourth quarter. The regular time in Wuhan, China ended in an 83-83 tie so the winner had to be decided in overtime.

In the overtime, Italy scored 11 points in reply to Puerto Rico's six.

Marco Belinelli was the top performer for Italy, scoring 27 points and getting six rebounds. Belinelli's teammate Danilo Gallinari tallied 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Puerto Rican forward Renaldo Balkman scored 14 points against Italy. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Puerto Rico's Angel Rodriguez and Gary Browne scored 13 points each.

Italy completed the Group J in third place while Puerto Rico ended the group as fourth.

Group J teams Serbia and Spain are through to the last eight in China.

Sunday's Results

Venezuela vs. Russia: 60-69 (Russia and Venezuela failed to make it to the quarterfinals)

Puerto Rico vs. Italy: 89-94 (Italy and Puerto Rico failed to make it to the quarterfinals)