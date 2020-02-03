Anadolu Efes stay at top of Turkish basketball league

Anadolu Efes beat Teksüt Bandirma 83-72 in Sunday's ING Basketball Super League clash to remain at the top of the standings.

Istanbul basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes has so far won 16 matches and lost two in the current season of the Turkish top-tier basketball league. Anadolu Efes' Chris Singleton and Tibor Pleiss were the top scorers of the game with 18 points each.



Pınar Karşıyaka with a 15-3 win/loss record and Fenerbahçe Beko with a 14-4 win/loss record are the other title contenders. Meanwhile, Anadolu Efes is also leading the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague with 19 wins in 22 games in the regular season.