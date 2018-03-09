Thousands of books, readers meet at Istanbul book fair

The Istanbul CNR International Book Fair is one of the most important meetings in the Turkish literature world.

This year at the fair, which is being held for the fifth time, thousands of books and readers will be brought together.

Along with the various events, booklovers are sure to be satisfied with the smell of countless books.

The honorary author of the fair will be Alev Alatlı, who is the holder of the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award.

Also, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will be represented with a 48-meter booth.

There will be more than a thousand events, telling the power of books and importance of reading at the fair, which will host its visitors with the special Necip Fazıl Kısakürek exhibition.

This great meeting, where the publications of the Ministry aimed at the introduction of Turkish culture, art and literature will be exhibited, will be organized with the theme of "Reading" this year.

Bringing together international publishers and second-hand booksellers in Istanbul, the fair will welcome 350 publishing houses from 20 different countries.

China, Iran, Sweden, Kosovo and Romania will take their places as a guest of the Ministry.

Organized between March 10 and March 18, the fair expects more than 450,000 visitors this year.

'Fellowship Istanbul,' special event for international publishers

The Ministry's Support Project for the Introduction of Turkish Culture, Art and Literature Works (TEDA) will be presented at the CNR International Book Fair, where the "Third Fellowship Istanbul" event will be held -- different from previous years.

The Fellowship Istanbul, which will bring together international publishers, will be held by the Press Professional Society and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The event, organized as part of CNR, aims to increase the collaboration between Turkish publishers and foreign publishers, to make Istanbul a copyright market, to increase the capacity in the publishing sector to transmit it to a level where it can globally compete and to develop the international effect.

This will raise the number of foreign publishers in the events oriented fair.

The 5th CNR International Book Fair and Third International Fellowship Istanbul will open on March 9.