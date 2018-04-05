Black-and-white photo exhibit inspired by book

Inspired by Mario Levi's namesake book, the "Istanbul Photos Inside Me" exhibition is open until May 31 at the Marmara Pera Art Gallery.

The exhibition includes 45 artists' black and photographs produced with a cinematic approach for the paragraphs they chose from Levi's book.

Levi's unforgettable book was adapted into the photography exhibition under the curatorship of Muammer Yanmaz with the 40 Haramiler project team. Some photos of Mario Levi and his daughter Pınar Levi will be on display at the exhibition, as well.