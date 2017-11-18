Fenerbahçe-Kalamış Marina, owned by Turkey Maritime Organization Inc. will be privatized through transferring operation rights for 36 years.

According to an announcement published in the Official Gazette, bids for the privatization of the marina will be submitted until Feb. 15, 2018.

The negotiated bidding will be carried out through submission of bids in closed envelopes from more than one bidder, as well as interviews. Those who want to participate in the bidding can purchase Tender Specifications and Information Document at a cost of TL 30,000.

Joint venture groups, real and legal persons can participate in the tender. A bid bond of TL 30 million will be taken from bidders to participate in the tender.

In 2014, Tek-art Kalamış and Fenerbahçe Marmara Tourism Facilities Corp won the privatization tender for the Fenerbahçe Kalamış Marina with a $664 million bid. However, the company did not sign the contract for right to transfer for Fenerbahçe-Kalamış marina because of a motion for a stay of execution on the master plan.