THY shares triple value in 2017

Turkish Airlines (THY) General Manager Bilal Ekşi said the value of the company's shares has tripled over the past year. Ekşi assessed the performance of the company on the stock exchange on Twitter.

"The performance we have shown in the Borsa Istanbul over the past year is pleasing. The stock value has tripled. Turkey is growing, Turkish Airlines flies high," he tweeted.

At 4:10 p.m. local time, THY shares traded at TL 15.6 ($4.08) with a 2.97 percent premium, while the BIST 100 rose 0.86 percent to 111,400 points.