Turkish families spend TL 2,813 on communication yearly

According to the Turkish Competitive Telco Operators Association's (TELKODER) annual Family Expenses on Electronic Communications report, the communication expense for a family of four is TL 2,813 ($750) on an annual basis.

This general sector evaluation indicates that a family of four with a landline phone, broadband internet subscription and cellphones for each member spends an average of TL 234 per month for communication services.

According to the report, on average a family spends TL 24.87 for a landline phone, and the average monthly payments by subscribers to the three main cell operators reached TL 28.29. They also pay TL 44.56 per month for a landline internet connection.

In addition to 18 percent value-added tax (VAT), add 25 percent for cellphone communication, 15 percent for landline phone communication and 5 percent for landline and mobile internet services.

With a TL 52 monthly state tax, the communication fee for a family of four averages TL 234 per month provided that all members are cellphone users.

Vodafone's 23.2 million subscribers welcomed 2018 with Vodafone cell technology. Vodafone users spoke for 412 million minutes in two days, covering Dec. 31, 2017 and Jan. 1, sending 179 million text messages and using 4.5 million gigabytes of mobile Internet.

Istanbul, Ankara, Şanlıurfa and İzmir led the way in call duration in this period.

Turkcell users who wanted to celebrate the New Year with their loved ones had one of the busiest conversation and messaging periods.

In the same 48-hour period, Turkcell users spoke for 634 million minutes with their relatives, while the period between 2 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 31 was the busiest hour.

Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Bursa, Antalya, Kocaeli, Diyarbakır, Adana, Gaziantep and Konya came to the fore in call duration, while Turkcell users also spent about 1.4 million minutes on international calls.