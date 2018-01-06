Turkish Airlines to buy 25 Airbus A350-900 aircraft

On Friday, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) signed an agreement to purchase 25 twin-engine, long-range Airbus A350-900 planes.President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the signing ceremony, which was to be held with THY Chairman İlker Aycı and Airbus Chairman Tom Enders.

Referring to the agreement at the joint press conference, Erdoğan he hopes the agreement is lucrative for both sides.

French President Macron also said THY's agreement with Airbus will further enhance aviation cooperation.

According to a report by Kokpit.aero, the aircraft will enable THY to open new long-range routes, primarily to Australia.

Airbus has 900 and 1000 model A350 aircrafts that use Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, the report said. The only difference between the two planes is capacity, as the 900 series can carry 300 passengers while the 1000 series can carry 340. The A350's 900 and 1000 models received 858 orders from 45 airlines and leasing companies with 133 of them delivered to 17 airlines. The aircraft flew around 490,000 hours to more than 150 points. They have also carried around 19 million passengers to date.