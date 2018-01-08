Air passenger traffic soars in 2017, reaches 193 million

The number of passengers passing through Turkish airports increased by 11 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, according to the Transport Ministry on Saturday.

Turkish airports served more than 193 million people last year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency. The number of international passengers jumped 17 percent year-on-year to reach nearly 83.5 million in 2017.

Some 109.6 million people took domestic flights, marking an increase of almost seven percent during the same period. Turkish airports served 1.5 million planes, rising 3.2 percent compared to 2016.

The total amount of air cargo in November 2017 also saw an increase of 10 percent to reach 3.4 million tons.

Turkey's busiest airports were Istanbul's Ataturk Airport and Sabiha Gökçen with total 95.1 million passengers in 2017, up from 90 million previous year, according to Turkey's General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

Ataturk Airport served over 63.7 million passengers, while more than 31 million people passed through Sabiha Gökçen Airport last year.