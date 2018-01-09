Yemeni investors to visit Turkey for business forum

More than 150 Yemeni business people, who have investments in many countries around the world, will attend the Turkish-Yemeni Business Forum to be held from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13.

Mustafa Göksu, the Gulf representative of the Turkish Prime Ministry Investment Support and Promotion Agency (ISPAT), underscored that the forum will give rise to new investment opportunities in various fields.

Stressing that the forum is aimed at boosting joint investments between Turkey and Yemen, Göksu said that they will be hosting more than 150 Yemeni business people in various fields in Adana and Mersin for four days.

He pointed out that although the forum will be a first for Turkish and Yemeni business people, it will create a unique platform for private sector cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, businessmen from both countries are expected to sign many agreements within the framework of the forum.

"At ISPAT, we are making efforts to provide all kinds of support and convenience for Yemeni investors in Turkey. The program will encourage the private sectors of both countries, including small, medium and large-scale enterprises, to produce joint projects," he added.

The four-day forum will be held under the auspices of Development Minister Lütfi Elvan in Adana and Mersin. Turkish and Yemeni investors operating in various sectors aim to contribute bilateral relations in terms of development, investments and economy.

In 2017, Turkey's exporters to Yemen exceeded $580,000 million. Turkey mainly exports steel and iron, motor vehicles and parts, wheat products, flour and dairy products.

Minister Elvan, Yemeni Industry and Trade Minister Mohammed Abdul Wahid al-Maitimi, Turkish Ambassador to Sanaa Levent Eler, Turkish Consul General to Jeddah Akif Menevşe, staff from embassies, authorities and business people from both countries will attend the forum.