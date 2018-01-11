French supermarkets admit to selling salmonella contaminated Lactalis products after recall

French baby-milk maker Lactalis in new major recall over salmonella

Several markets on Tuesday admitted to selling French baby-milk maker Lactalis' products that could have been possibly contaminated with salmonella virus.

The market chains that sold Lactalis products despite general recall included Intermarche, Auchan, Cora, Carrefour, Super U, Hyper U and E. Leclerc.

More than 1,000 products were sold after the recall, according to the markets.

On Dec. 10, Lactalis — one of the world's top manufacturers of dairy products — ordered a recall of 625 batches or nearly 7,000 tons of products after nearly 30 infants fell sick. Several days later the company recalled 720 more batches of its products.

According to a report published after the recall, French food safety inspectors failed to detect salmonella contamination at a plant belonging to Lactalis, three months before the company carried out a major recall of baby milk.