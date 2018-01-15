New soda ash plant facilities to make Turkey global leader

Having invested close to $3.5 billion in Turkey in the last five years alone, Ciner Group is set to commission the production facilities of the Kazan Soda Elektrik Üretim A.Ş.

Today's inauguration ceremony of the $1.5-billion facilities will be attended by the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak.

Kazan produces soda ash, which has a worldwide trade volume of $15 billion and is regarded as the 10th most traded chemical. With the opening of the new soda ash plant facilities, which will have a production capacity of 2.7 million tons, the company will create around 2,200 jobs in total.

The soda ash production plant, which will be the world's largest mining solution and Turkey's biggest cogeneration plant with 380 MW and 400 tons of steam production, will export its entire production.

The production facility, which will meet 14 percent of the world's total natural soda ash needs, will contribute greatly to the closure of Turkey's current account deficit with its domestic and national production.

While soda ash is produced from entirely domestic mineral resources, the whole production will be exported abroad. The volume of exports, which has a 100 percent added value, will reach $600 million. With Ciner Group subsidiaries' Eti Soda plant, this export figure will reach $800 million.

Included in the range of "products exported to the largest number of countries from Turkey," soda ash is being exported to Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Pakistan, India, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Yemen, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Brazil, Canada, the United States, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, among many other countries.

The product quality of Eti Soda, another subsidiary of Kazan Soda and Ciner Group, which is engaged in the same sector among the other sector stakeholders that carry out soda ash production, has been observed to be the best, with the most environment-friendly production technology and it has been found to be the cleanest in the world with a purity rate of 99.8 percent. The total annual production capacity of the subsidiaries under the Glass and Chemicals Group Presidency within the scope of Ciner Group, which is a world giant in the field of industrial production, is 7 million tons of soda ash. With this figure, the company is the world's largest producer. From this perspective, Ciner Group, which has established an integrated industrial network in terms of processing the material in the most efficient way - making the production and delivering it to the end user - is Turkey's only industrial company in its field worldwide.

In this context, Ciner Group, which has been working as a global strategic partner of many institutions and organizations around the world, has raised its targets one more level with its newly launched facility, while also reinforcing its position as the world leader in its sector. The group companies that produce green product certified soda ash stand out in the world with their environmentalist approach.

Also known as sodium carbonate, soda ash is the 10th most commonly used chemical in the world. It is generally used as a raw material in the production of glass, detergent and cleaning products and as an additive in food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and metallurgical applications.