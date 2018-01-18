Turkish Cargo aims to be among top 5 cargo airlines

Turkish Cargo, one of the fastest growing air cargo brands in the world which serves 120 countries, aims to enter the world's top five cargo airlines by carrying two million tons of cargo this year, Turkish Airlines (THY) Chairman İlker Aycı said.

Aycı said they fulfilled their targets in 2017 and that they expect a turnover of $1.5 billion in 2018.

Recalling that they carried 1.1 million tons of cargo in 2017 and that they reached 82 points in the world this year compared to 56 destinations last year, Aycı said they have recently added Miami, followed by Bogota. "We are enjoying the success of exceeding the $1-billion barrier with a turnover of $1.3 billion. I hope we will achieve a target of over $1.5 billion for the coming year," he added.

Speaking of the company's 2018 targets, THY Chairman Aycı said their aim is to currently make an investment of two million tons in the new airport and to fulfill that capacity, adding that then they will become one of the top five air cargo carriers in the world.

According to WorldACD data, which provides market data on air cargo, for June 2017, Turkish Cargo ranked among the top 10 international air cargo carriers due to the high growth performance it displayed.