Uber to introduce mandatory break for UK drivers

Uber has introduced a new policy on drivers' hours across the U.K., believing it will help to increase safety for drivers and passengers.

As part of the new regulation, Uber licensed drivers must take an uninterrupted six-hour break after a 10 hours of driving. Drivers who do not take the continuous six-hour break will not be able to log in to the Uber app, the company said.

"We have been sending drivers regular reminders to take breaks and why we are now bringing in these new limits. While drivers only spend an average of 30 hours a week logged in to our app, we want to do our part to ensure they don't drive tired," said Uber's U.K. head of policy Andrew Byrne.

However, the move has not been seen as such a positive step by all. Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association for black cab drivers said, "This is a toothless cap that still allows Uber's drivers to work over 100 hours a week, and is a PR stunt that will not improve passenger's safety.

"We are not aware of any other private hire operator in the U.K. that has introduced such a limit," said Byrne.

"The company is planning to make other changes to the way it operates in the next few months," he added.