More than TL 1B invested in water recycling in 2017

In an attempt to make a major contribution to the economy, the Environment and Urban Planning Ministry continues to invest in recycling as part of the zero-waste project that is being carried out under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

The projects set out to provide better quality drinking water to people and to minimize environmentally hazardous wastewater, and over TL 1 billion ($264.75 million) was invested around the country in 2017. Some of the projects were financed with EU grants while the Environment and Urban Planning Ministry applied to the European Commission with 29 new projects with a total budget of approximately TL 2.5 billion.

As part of investments coordinated by the Directorate of European Union Investments of the Environment and Urban Planning Ministry, over TL 1 billion was invested in projects regarding wastewater, drinking water, solid waste landfills, equipment supply and technical support, with TL 85.5 million covered by EU grants.

Within the instrument for pre-accession assistance (IPA) program, which started in 2007, the total amount of grants used was TL 2.8 billion and the total investment was TL 3.3 billion.

Among the projects coordinated by the Environment and Urban Planning Ministry's Directorate of European Union Investments, investments in wastewater infrastructure projects alone in 2017 amounted to TL 893 million. While TL 218 million was invested in drinking water infrastructure projects, investments in solid waste landfill facilities built and opened in 2017 was TL 153 million.

In addition, the ministry completed equipment supply of approximately TL 70 million in 2017, and handed them to 22 municipalities. Meanwhile, the Directorate of the European Union Investments is continuing its preparations for new projects.