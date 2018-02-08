Antalya to tap into flower exports on Valentine's Day

Turkey's top holiday resort Antalya aims to export nearly 35 million branches of cut flowers to 25 countries on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Antalya, known as Turkey's cut flower production center, is intensively exporting flowers to 25 countries, with European ones taking the lead, as in previous years.

Osman Bağdatlıoğlu, Chairman of the Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters Union, said that Antalya aims to export 35 million branches of cut flower that will bring over $5 million in revenue on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Bağdatlıoğlu stated that both exports and domestic markets are undergoing dynamic times because of Valentine's Day, adding that that Feb. 14 is the period when the greatest number of flowers are used and when flowers have the greatest meaning throughout the year.

According to Bağdatlıoğlu, many types of flowers such as gerbera, lisianthus, barbatus, ranunculus and especially carnation are being exported in this period, while special bouquets prepared consist of eight main flowers and greens.

Stressing that production in Antalya's flower greenhouses is high due to good air temperature, Bağdatlıoğlu noted that flowers will not be exported to Russia and Ukraine because of the unsolved customs problems and economic challenges, respectively, in this period. Bağdatlıoğlu also stated that flower exports to European countries are high enough to close the gap stemming from Russia and Ukraine.