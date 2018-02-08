World-famous yachts, boats to be showcased at Eurasia Boat Show in Istanbul

Turkey's most prestigious organization, the CNR Eurasia Boat Show, will showcase the mega yachts, boats and sailboats of world-famous brands, as well as all accessories and equipment of the sector.

Welcomed by marine enthusiasts every year, the world's second-largest boat and yacht fair, the CNR Eurasia Boat Show - also known as the International Boat Marine Equipment and Accessories Show - will open its gates at Turkey's marine and export center CNR EXPO Yeşilköy on Feb. 10-18.

The fair is being organized in cooperation with the Turkish Marine Industry Association (DENTUR) and it is supported by the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Turkey's Small and Medium Industry Development Organization (KOSGEB), and the IMEAK Chamber of Shipping.

More than 3,500 marine vessels belonging to 1,500 leading brands of the maritime industry will be presented to tens of thousands of local and foreign visitors.

Featuring all kinds of products that include yachts, super yachts, mega yachts, motor yachts, racing boats, catamarans, sailboats, sightseeing boats, speedboats, cruiser boats, pontoon boats, jet skis, ribs, fly boards, canoes, inflatable boats, equipment, accessories, water sports and fishery, the fair will be organized on an area of 85,000 square meters

At the fair, which will host buyers from around the world, many leading brands of the international maritime industry will be exhibiting their newest boats and yachts such as Jeanneau, Princess, Sanlorenzo, Prestige, Hanse, Christ Craft, Cranchi, Mengiyay, Targa, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Evinrude, Quicksilver, Lombardini, Yanmar, Man, Mercury, Seadoo Cranchi, and Zar Boat.

Ayhan Sicimoğlu and Latin All Stars will take the stage with a special performance at the VIP opening of the fair.

During the SEA TALKS, one of the most important events of the fair, maritime chats and shows such as "Ayhan Sicimoğlu's Boat Dinner Show," "Submarine Photography," "Super Yacht Panel," "Naviga Panel," and "Sea and Women," will be held.

In addition, several seminars such as the "Eastern Mediterranean Sighting," "One Starboard, One Pier," "Turkey Yacht Captains" and "Insurance Concept in Yachting" will be held. The event will also feature a memorial for Sadun Boro, the first Turk who completed a world tour with his boat.

Some portion of the revenue obtained from the CNR Eurasia Boat Show's ticket sales will be donated to the Clean Seas Association (TURMEPA), which was established in order to make the protection of Turkey's coasts and seas a national priority.