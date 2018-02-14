8M passengers served at Istanbul airports in January

The number of passengers served at Ataturk and Sabiha Gökçen airports in the first month of this year increased by 1.8 million compared to the same period last year, reaching 7.9 million. According to the information compiled from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), the number of passengers and flights to and from the two airports increased in January compared to the same period last year. Last month, 5.2 million passengers used Ataturk Airport with 1.6 million in domestic lines and 3.6 million in international. At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, on the other hand, the number of arriving and departing passengers stood at 2.7 million last month with 1.9 million in domestic flights and 845,983 in international.

The number of passengers passing through the two airports in the city was recorded as 7.9 million. Passenger traffic to and from Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports in January of 2017 was 6.2 million, while the said figure rose by 1.8 million compared to the previous year.

In January of this year, flight traffic to and from Ataturk Airport reached 11,113 in domestic lines and 25,925 international lines, totaling 37,038 flights.

The flight traffic to and from Sabiha Gökçen Airport was 11,790 on domestic routes and 6,524 on international routes, totaling 18,314 flights last month. At Istanbul's two airports, the number of arriving and departing flights was 48,185 in January last year, while this year, the number of flights was recorded as 55,352. Thus, this year air traffic increased by 7,167 flights compared to the same period last year.