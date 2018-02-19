50 pct rent support for overseas franchises

According to the amendments made in Turquality, the world's first state-sponsored branding program, 50 percent leasing support will be given to the stores opened abroad with the franchising system.

An important step has been taken in order to turn Turkish products into international brands by enabling them to open up to the world market more easily. According to the amendments made in Turquality, 50 percent leasing support will be given to stores opened abroad with the franchising system. The two-year support will have a maximum of TL 800,000 per store per year.

Half of the installation or decoration expenditures per store and the conceptual architecture projects will be met. The amount of support that will be provided one time will be maximum TL 400,000. Up to 100 stores will benefit from the support.

Companies wishing to benefit from the support must apply directly to the Ministry of Economy through the application form and the attached documents. Up to two brands belonging to the same company with domestic registration can be covered by the support program. Legal actions will be taken against those who use the Turquality certificate without permission from the ministry.