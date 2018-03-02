CERN's procurement team to meet Turkish companies

Representatives of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Procurement Group and the CERN Material Office will come to Turkey on March 5-9 in order to meet with Turkish companies preparing to join the tenders at CERN.

CERN Procurement Group and CERN Material Office officials will participate in the CERN Thematic Forum to be held by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) CERN Industrial Liaison Office. This is within the scope of 5th International Nuclear Power Plants Summit in Istanbul on March 6-7.

One-on-one talks will be held between the CERN Procurement Group and 30 companies getting prepared for major tenders at CERN. In addition, firms participating in the summit will make presentations about CERN Purchasing and Procurement Processes.

In the framework of their visit, CERN officials will come together with seven Turkish firms, which will join the tenders, in Ankara on March 5 and in Istanbul on March 8-9.

Turkish industrialists, who compete with companies of 29 member countries at CERN established in 1954, came first in 10 tenders with nine Turkish companies in 2017. Three Turkish firms, on the other hand, received orders directly.

In addition to Turkish firms such as DORA Makina, ALBAKSAN, ASAŞ Alüminyum, EGE / GEMA Endüstriyel Kontrol, TUFAN Demir Çelik, CRYOCAN Basınçlı Kaplar, HMS Makina, FORD Otosan, NEV Vakumlu Hassas Döküm, four Turkish female entrepreneurs, namely MİSTEL Kablo, MAPSİS Havacılık, GÖZÜKÜÇÜK Makine and FİGABARA, are also among the companies that supply products to CERN.