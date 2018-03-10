McDonald's Turkey leads growth among 119 countries in 2017

McDonald's Turkey ranked first in the world in terms of growth in the number of customers among the fast-food chain's operations worldwide in 2017, a report in Turkish Dünya daily said Friday.

According to an assessment that covered 119 countries the famous fast-food chain operates in, McDonald's Turkey has become the fastest growing chain last year.

The growth in the number of customers of McDonald's Turkey has soared by 15 percent last year compared to the previous year.

Underscoring that they have shown a turnover of TL 840 million (nearly $220 million) last year, McDonald's Turkey General Manager Oğuz Uçanlar said they will receive the award at the McDonald's Global Congress to be held in the U.S. in April.