Turkey earns $66M from bottled spring water exports

Turkey earned $66.8 million by exporting bottled spring water to a total of 100 countries in 2017.

According to data collected from the Uludağ Exporters Association, most of the water resources were treated in the Marmara region in the northwestern provinces of Bursa and Sakarya.

The bottled spring water exports increased by 5 percent in tonnage terms and by 4 percent in value, compared to the 2016. Last year, 429,619 tons of spring water was exported.

Among the countries Turkey exported, the U.K. ranked first 108,824 tons of water which was worth $12 million, according to the association.

Germany ranked second by importing 86,553 tons of water worth $14.6 million.

According to the association, Turkey's export to Germany increased 37 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year.